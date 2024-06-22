Win or bust is the knowledge Steve Clarke’s side go into the game with, after a 1-1 draw vs Switzerland followed on from a 5-1 defeat against hosts Germany. Rocked by a tournament-ending injury to Kieran Tierney, three points would put them onto four in Group A at the end of the three-match cycle, likely enough to reach the last 16.

Assistant coach John Carver said: “These guys have got us to this tournament and we deserve to be there. They have put all the work and effort in to get us to where we are – why can’t we go one step further and take it to that next level? Because that’s what we want, we all want that and there is no reason why we can’t after what we saw a couple of days ago.”