Predicted Scotland team vs Hungary: 2 changes + decisions on Hearts and Celtic stars for Euro 2024 showdown

Scotland face a Euro 2024 date with destiny vs Hungary.

It’s a night of major ramifications as Scotland face Hungary for a place in the last 16 at Euro 2024.

Win or bust is the knowledge Steve Clarke’s side go into the game with, after a 1-1 draw vs Switzerland followed on from a 5-1 defeat against hosts Germany. Rocked by a tournament-ending injury to Kieran Tierney, three points would put them onto four in Group A at the end of the three-match cycle, likely enough to reach the last 16.

Assistant coach John Carver said: “These guys have got us to this tournament and we deserve to be there. They have put all the work and effort in to get us to where we are – why can’t we go one step further and take it to that next level? Because that’s what we want, we all want that and there is no reason why we can’t after what we saw a couple of days ago.”

We predict two changes to the team - with stick or twist calls made on Hearts and Celtic stars, plus the replacement for Tierney is named. Have a look.

Goalkeeper impressed vs Switzerland.

1. GK: Angus Gunn

Steve Clarke has kept faith with the Celtic man and we reckon he does so again.

2. RWB: Anthony Ralston

Has moved to the right centre-back position vacated by the suspended Ryan Porteous

3. RCB: Jack Hendry

The middle of the back three.

4. CB: Grant Hanley

