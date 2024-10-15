Steve Clarke’s side are looking to register points in the Nations League as Scotland host Portugal on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co will be keen to make it four straight defeats for the national team in a section that also includes Poland and Croatia. The latter beat Scotland 2-1 on Saturday despite a spirited performance.

Head coach Clarke said: “I don’t see any reason why they [the fans] shouldn’t believe in this group of players. We’ve got three players that are inside the top 10 cap appearances for the country.

“After 20 years in the international wilderness, this group of players have been to two major tournaments. They’ve got promotion to this top level of the Nations League. So I don’t understand why people would be doubting about this group of players. It’s a tough moment. There’s no doubt about it. But we believe in ourselves.”