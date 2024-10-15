Predicted Scotland team vs Portugal: Three changes as uncapped star fielded with veteran Hearts ace in the mix

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 15th Oct 2024, 11:14 BST

Scotland are at Hampden tonight as they face Portugal.

Steve Clarke’s side are looking to register points in the Nations League as Scotland host Portugal on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co will be keen to make it four straight defeats for the national team in a section that also includes Poland and Croatia. The latter beat Scotland 2-1 on Saturday despite a spirited performance.

Head coach Clarke said: “I don’t see any reason why they [the fans] shouldn’t believe in this group of players. We’ve got three players that are inside the top 10 cap appearances for the country.

“After 20 years in the international wilderness, this group of players have been to two major tournaments. They’ve got promotion to this top level of the Nations League. So I don’t understand why people would be doubting about this group of players. It’s a tough moment. There’s no doubt about it. But we believe in ourselves.”

With three changes to the side including an uncapped star coming in, here’s how we think Clarke will line the Scotland team up.

Craig Gordon

1. Goalkeeper

Craig Gordon | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Nicky Devlin

2. Right-back

Nicky Devlin | SNS Group

Photo Sales
John Souttar

3. Centre-back

John Souttar | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Grant Hanley

4. Centre-back

Grant Hanley | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Steve ClarkeScotland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice