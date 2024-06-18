Predicted Scotland team vs Switzerland as Shankland decision made and four changes from Germany dismay

Scotland return to Euro 2024 against Switzerland.

Criticism has bee rife but now Scotland must put it behind them in their second Euro 2024 clash.

Steve Clarke’s side face Switzerland on Wednesday in their second Group A game, coming five days after a 5-1 thumping off hosts Germany. A win would provide a huge boost to chances of reaching the knockout rounds, with one more game to go after this against Hungary.

Midfielder John McGinn said pre-match: "It doesn't take a genius to work out where it went wrong. On Wednesday, you will see a different Scotland. A team with a point to prove, probably more to ourselves than anything else.

"Seeing the amount of Scotland fans in Munich, that's the disappointing thing, feeling like we've let them down. We can't forget the opportunity is still there."

So will Hearts talisman Lawrence Shankland come in? And who will replace the suspended Ryan Porteous in defence? Here’s our predicted XI.

The goalkeeper retains his place.

1. GK: Angus Gunn

The goalkeeper retains his place. | Getty Images

Bristol City star comes in for Ralston.

2. RWB: Ross McCrorie

Bristol City star comes in for Ralston. | Getty Images

One of the defensive stars who remains from the Germany thumping.

3. CB: Jack Hendry

One of the defensive stars who remains from the Germany thumping. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Impressed in a cameo role in Munich and enough to get into the team.

4. CB: Scott McKenna

Impressed in a cameo role in Munich and enough to get into the team. | Getty Images

