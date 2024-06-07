Scotland manager Steve Clarke has a decision to make

Scotland have one final game to go before Euro 2024.

Scotland face Finland at Hampden tonight as they face one final warm-up before Euro 2024.

In just over a week’s time, the nation will be glued to what happens when Steve Clarke’s men meet hosts Germany in the tournament opener. Amid a slate of injuries and players to look at, decisions will be made on Hearts stars like Lawrence Shankland, Craig Gordon and Zander Clark, plus Hibs heroes John McGinn and Ryan Porteous, for the Hampden send-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Clarke said: “Do you want my strongest XI, tactics, and how we're going to play? I'm not doing that. There's always one or two things you can tweak. It will be a lineup that looks a little bit more familiar. We'd love to finish with a win, but a good performances, no injuries, and good to go for the game that matters.

“They reached the play-offs (losing to Wales) and are a decent team. They will come here to be party poopers. That's their job. They want to show everyone they're equally as good as team that made it so it'll be a tough night.

“Every time I read a comment from someone being a Negative Norman, I dismiss it. Why be negative? Relax and enjoy it. That's what we'll do. I don't understand why anyone would be negative about a second Euros in a row. Let's get behind them and give them a real chance.

So with the gaffer’s words in mind, here’s who we think will start.