Predicted Scotland XI vs Liechtenstein as decisions made on Hearts and Hibs pair in eight sweeping changes

Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 9th Jun 2025, 09:33 BST

Here’s our picks for the Scotland starting XI tonight vs Liechtenstein - including several changes with verdicts on Hearts and Hibs stars.

Scotland face Liechtenstein on Monday afternoon in a friendly, as they seek some positive morale ahead of World Cup qualifying.

A humbling friendly defeat to Iceland has piled pressure on head coach Steve Clarke and the unthinkable against a side ranked 205th worldwide simply can’t happen. He said ahead of the game: "Whatever happens tomorrow night is not going to have any bearing on the games in the autumn. As I said after the last game, it'd be nice to win and if we play well, it'd be nice to play well and win.

“I try to be very measured in my approach and I try to be very measured in my approach to life. I've done alright. I'm over 60. I'm still involved in the game. So I must have a fair idea how to deal with the disappointments and also how to deal with the highs as well. Football, especially club football can be week to week and can be one minute (you are) up and one minute (you are) down. It's a little bit like that in international football but it's more spread out. You just have to learn to deal with it.”

We are predicting eight changes from the team that lost against Iceland in Mount Florida, including chances for Hearts and Hibs stars, past plus present. Have a look at our team.

Ross Doohan has been called into the Scotland squad, replacing Cieran Slicker in the team.

1. GK - Ross Doohan

Ross Doohan has been called into the Scotland squad, replacing Cieran Slicker in the team. | SNS Group

Sturm Graz right back was one who came out of the Iceland game with some credit.

2. RWB - Max Johnston

Sturm Graz right back was one who came out of the Iceland game with some credit. | SNS Group

Rangers defender maintains his place.

3. CB - John Souttar

Rangers defender maintains his place. | SNS Group

Replaces Grant Hanley

4. CB - Jack Hendry

Replaces Grant Hanley | AFP via Getty Images

