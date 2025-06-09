A humbling friendly defeat to Iceland has piled pressure on head coach Steve Clarke and the unthinkable against a side ranked 205th worldwide simply can’t happen. He said ahead of the game: "Whatever happens tomorrow night is not going to have any bearing on the games in the autumn. As I said after the last game, it'd be nice to win and if we play well, it'd be nice to play well and win.

“I try to be very measured in my approach and I try to be very measured in my approach to life. I've done alright. I'm over 60. I'm still involved in the game. So I must have a fair idea how to deal with the disappointments and also how to deal with the highs as well. Football, especially club football can be week to week and can be one minute (you are) up and one minute (you are) down. It's a little bit like that in international football but it's more spread out. You just have to learn to deal with it.”