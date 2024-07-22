Predicted Scottish Premiership top three — Hearts & Hibs chances ranked with Celtic, Rangers Aberdeen & more

By Georgia Goulding
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 16:00 BST

The latest odds on how the Scottish Premiership top three could look at the end of the 2024/25 season.

While Celtic and Rangers have dominated Scotland’s top flight for decades, the fight for third place is often a pretty open competition. Last season, Hearts took the honours after being pipped by Aberdeen in the year prior to deny them three third place finishes on the bounce. Hibs last occupied third place in 2021.

The Scottish Premiership clubs are recruiting heavily this transfer window while they prepare for the upcoming season — but how competitive can we expect it to be? We’ve taken a look at the latest odds on how the final top three could look next year. See below the list of top three permutations and which combination the bookmakers have deemed most likely.

Odds: 750/1

1. 1st Aberdeen, 2nd Celtic, Rangers 3rd

Odds: 750/1 | SNS Group

Odds: 500/1

2. 1st Celtic, 2nd Hearts, 3rd Hibs

Odds: 500/1 | Getty Images

Odds: 500/1

3. 1st Celtic, 2nd St Mirren, 3rd Rangers

Odds: 500/1 | SNS Group

Odds: 500/1

4. 1st Hearts, 2nd Rangers, 3rd Celtic

Odds: 500/1 | SNS Group

