While Celtic and Rangers have dominated Scotland’s top flight for decades, the fight for third place is often a pretty open competition. Last season, Hearts took the honours after being pipped by Aberdeen in the year prior to deny them three third place finishes on the bounce. Hibs last occupied third place in 2021.

The Scottish Premiership clubs are recruiting heavily this transfer window while they prepare for the upcoming season — but how competitive can we expect it to be? We’ve taken a look at the latest odds on how the final top three could look next year. See below the list of top three permutations and which combination the bookmakers have deemed most likely.