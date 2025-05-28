The Scottish League Cup begins on the weekend of 12/13 July

The Premier Sports Cup group stage draw today paired Hearts with Dunfermline Athletic, Hamilton Academical, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion in Group E. Newly-appointed head coach Derek McInnes will make his debut in the competition in mid-July as he looks to revive the Edinburgh club.

Hearts lost 2-0 away to Scottish Championship side Falkirk in the last-16 of this season’s Premier Sports Cup and will be eager to make a better impact in the competition under McInnes. They have not lifted the trophy for more than 60 years since the 1962/63 season. A number of fresh signings will be in place at Tynecastle Park come the start of the new campaign as McInnes works with Jamestown Analytics to strengthen the squad in various different positions.

The group stage of the 2025/26 Scottish League Cup - sponsored by Premier Sports - begins on the weekend of 12/13 July. The rest of the section fixtures follow on 15/16 July, 19/20 July, 22/23 July and 26/27 July. Fixtures will be announced in due course along with which matches are selected for live television.

Scotland’s five European entrants - Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United - are not involved in the group phase of the competition. They enter at the last-16 stage in August. The remaining 37 clubs in the Scottish Professional Football League are participating alongside guest sides Bonnyrigg Rose from the Lowland League, Highland League winners Brora Rangers and Highland League runners-up Brechin City.

The group phase is not regionalised following a change to the format back in 2022. The 40 teams were split into five seeding pots based on final league placings in season 2024/25. One club from each pot was drawn into each group. Eight group winners and the three best-placed runners-up progress to the last 16 on the weekend of 16/17 August.

The quarter-finals are due to take place on the weekend of 20/21 September, with the semi-finals set for the weekend of 1/2 November. The Premier Sports Cup final will be staged at Hampden Park on Sunday, 14 December. Last season’s tournament included record prize money and that continues for this year’s edition. Clubs involved are guaranteed a minimum of £30,000. Progress to the last 16 brings in at least £60,000, and lifting the trophy secures a tidy £400,000.

FULL PREMIER SPORTS CUP GROUP STAGE DRAW:

GROUP A

Falkirk, Queen’s Park, Cove Rangers, Spartans, Brechin City

GROUP B

Ross County, Partick Thistle, Queen of the South, Edinburgh City, Stranraer

GROUP C

Dundee, Airdrie, Alloa Athletic, Montrose, Bonnyrigg Rose

GROUP D

St Mirren, Ayr United, Arbroath, Annan Athletic, Forfar Athletic

GROUP E

Hearts, Dunfermline, Hamilton Academical, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion

GROUP F

St Johnstone, Raith Rovers, Inverness CT, Elgin City, East Kilbridge

GROUP G

Motherwell, Morton, Stenhousemuir, Peterhead, Clyde

GROUP H

Kilmarnock, Livingston, Kelty Hearts, East Fife, Brora Rangers

