The Premier Sports Cup last 16 draw has been made with Hearts and Hibs harbouring silverware ambitions ahead of the new season.

Hearts were not involved in the group stage phase with upcoming clashes in Europe to look forward to, and they have been handed a tricky away trip to last season’s League One champions Falkirk, after being named a seeded side. Hibs got through their group in top spot but a defeat to Kelty Hearts put them into the unseeded section of the draw.

That has resulted in a huge last 16 task away to Celtic, who will be keen to make sure they make amends for exiting at this stage last season. Dundee United face St Mirren, Aberdeen host Queen’s Park, Dundee meet Airdrie, Motherwell go head-to-head against Kilmarnock, The Spartans tussle versus Ross County and holders Rangers have St Johnstone in the other ties.