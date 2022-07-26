Premier Sports select Old Firm fixtures for TV as second round kick-off and dates confirmed

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Firm feature frequently in the broadcaster’s schedules for the competition, and their coverage of the Scottish Cup.

Queen of the South’s lucrative trip to Ibrox will be shown live on the subscription channel and streamed online via the Premier Player service. Likewise Celtic’s first defence of their trophy as holders will also be shown the following day by the tournament’s sponsors.

Cameras roll for Rangers’ home game at 7.45pm on Tuesday, August 30 against Wullie Gibson’s Doonhamers, who finished as one of the three best runners-up in their group behind Annan Athletic. Celtic’s trip to Dingwall follows 24 hours later, live on the satellite channel.

The Premier Sports Cup trophy. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draw, made on Sunday at the conclusion of the group stage, is split over both days with four games per night and each kicking off at 7.45pm.

At least two lower division sides will be part of the quarter-final, with an all-Championship tie between Partick Thistle and Arbroath set for Firhill. League One Falkirk also travel to second tier Dundee on the same night.

League Two Annan Athletic are the lowest ranked side left in the competition, and host Premiership Aberdeen at Galabank.

The full draw details are:

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi helped his side win the trophy last season - the holders head to Dingwall live on TV in the second round. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Tuesday August 30

Annan Athletic v Aberdeen (7.45pm)

Dundee v Falkirk (7.45pm)

Partick Thistle v Arbroath (7.45pm)

Rangers v Queen of the South (Premier Sports, 7.45pm)

Wednesday August 31

Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock (7.45pm)

Livingston v Dundee United (7.45pm)

Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (7.45pm)