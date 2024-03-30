The Livingston boss has dropped a Hearts quip

Premiership football is back, and both Edinburgh clubs are in action on Saturday, with Hearts taking on Kilmarnock and Hibs in action against Rangers.

We are now in a pivotal part of the season, though Hearts are, of course, assured of a top half finish ahead of the split. Things are more complicated for Hibs, who have three games to hold off Dundee, and one of those games is against title chasers.

In the meantime we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Edinburgh clubs and their rivals.

Hearts delight

Livingston boss David Martindale reckons James Penrice has another gear to go up after signing a pre-contract to join Hearts in the summer. He said: "James is more than capable of stepping up and dealing with it, I think James has got another level in him (beyond Hearts), I really do.

“Sometimes players can underestimate the size of the job at Tynecastle, when you put that shirt on in front of those fans, it’s a big place to play football. It takes big players. I think it took Alan a wee while to settle but I think the staff and the fans can now see why Alan went to Hearts originally, he’s been brilliant for them.

“Robbie Neilson took him in originally and I think Naisy (Steven Naismith) has been very good for him, he’s kicked on this season. Craig Halkett took to Hearts like a duck to water.

"He had a difficult start to life at Hearts but he’s had the captain’s band a few times. When I look at the players that have left Livingston to go to Hearts, it does nothing but bring a smile to my face. I genuinely mean that. I’m disappointed I’m losing someone of James’ ability but I’m absolutely delighted for him.”

O'Neill blow

Aberdeen continue their search for a new manager, but they won't find one in Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill. He was reportedly identified as a target for the Premiership club, who intended to discuss their vacant manager role with him.