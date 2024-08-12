Ross County's new man holds a Hearts star as a hero | SNS Group

He tread the same path as the Hearts star did many years ago.

New Ross County striker Ronan Hale says Hearts ace Liam Boyce is acting as inspiration for him in the Highlands.

Back in 2014, the Northern Irish striker arrived in Scottish football, joining the Staggies from Cliftonville. He scored 55 times in 115 games for County before joining Burton Albion, and Boyce has been in Gorgie since 2020 where he is a fans’ favourite. The 33-year-old has scored 36 goals with 19 assists at Hearts and is looking for a strong 23/24 campaign after last term was disrupted by injury.

Hale has made that same swap 10 years on, joining Don Cowie’s men after a prolific spell with the Northern Irish side. Speaking after opening his Premiership account in a 1-1 draw against Dundee United, Hale pointed to Boyce as a hero of his.

He said: "Boycey was one of my favourite players at Cliftonville when I was growing up. I watched him every week and I have heard about what he did here, so it's exciting for me being another Irish lad.

“Being kind of naturally fit is one my attributes. So it's more about getting up to game speed because it is a different tempo over here compared to back home. It doesn't look like there's too much of a gap between part-time and full-time, but you feel a difference.

"Today was my first 90 minutes since I won the Irish Cup with Cliftonville in May. It was great to get it into the legs to build on over the next couple of weeks."