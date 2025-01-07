Hearts and Hibs are amongst the 12 Premiership clubs to have key players on expiring contracts - but how would a team full of them look?
The Jambos have experienced players like Craig Gordon to consider as they head into the final six months of their deals. Hibs meanwhile could hit the reset button if they wished this summer with a double digit number of players in the expiring category.
There are plenty of other stars who are now available to sign pre-contracts with others. Hearts grabbed some bargains last season doing this, with James Penrice, Yan Dhanda and Blair Spittal all snapped up.
So who’s the best of the bunch this year? Using a maximum of two players per club right from the top with Celtic and Rangers to the bottom with St Johnstone, here is an XI and subs made of some of the best players currently available to sign with alternative sides ahead of season 25/26.
