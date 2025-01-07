Hearts and Hibs are amongst the 12 Premiership clubs to have key players on expiring contracts - but how would a team full of them look?

The Jambos have experienced players like Craig Gordon to consider as they head into the final six months of their deals. Hibs meanwhile could hit the reset button if they wished this summer with a double digit number of players in the expiring category.

There are plenty of other stars who are now available to sign pre-contracts with others. Hearts grabbed some bargains last season doing this, with James Penrice, Yan Dhanda and Blair Spittal all snapped up.

So who’s the best of the bunch this year? Using a maximum of two players per club right from the top with Celtic and Rangers to the bottom with St Johnstone, here is an XI and subs made of some of the best players currently available to sign with alternative sides ahead of season 25/26.

GK - Zander Clark (Hearts) Working purely off basis it'd be a shock to see Craig Gordon anywhere other than Hearts, the Jambos back-up and former number one is between the sticks. Linked to Hibs.

RB - Josh Mulligan (Dundee) A versatile option but predominantly a right-back. Has impressed for Tony Docherty's side.

Robbie Deas (Kilmarnock) Performing as well as last season? Maybe not but Deas has proven himself a robust and strong centre-back at this level.

CB - Paul McGinn (Motherwell) Has option for another year at Motherwell and you'd be stunned if that isn't activated. Picked up the label of Mr 7/10 at Fir Park, with how reliable and good his performances have been. One Hibs perhaps let go too soon?