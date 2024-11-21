It’s set to be a busy January in Edinburgh as Hearts and Hibs look to change the narrative surrounding their Premiership campaigns.

Going into the return of the domestic business this weekend, the capital clubs are in the bottom two. Hibs are bottom and will look to try and start turning the tide vs Dundee. Hearts host Celtic at Tynecastle.

Attentions will already be on the January transfer window behind the scenes and there’s plenty of pre-contract options available. Hearts picked off plenty of stars coming to the end of terms last season, including Yan Dhanda, Blair Spittal and James Penrice.

Could they do so again in the era of Jamestown analytics or could Hibs take a leaf out their book?

With this list, it’s worth bearing in mind that some players will have options to extend their deals by a certain amount of time. But as things stand, here are the players out of contract next summer, with the names pulled together by Narey’s Toepoker.