Hearts and Hibs have had very different seasons so far, but how do they compare when it comes to penalties awarded? Hearts currently hold an 11-point advantage over their neighbours, albeit they have played a game more at this point.

Steven Naismith's men are galloping towards European qualification, while Hibs have plenty to put right. But how do the two compare when it comes to penalties, with regular claims suggesting a bias towards the big two, Celtic and Rangers, in the Premiership? Here we look at the latest penalties awarded table to see where the Edinburgh clubs pop up. Take a look below.