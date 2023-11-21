Premiership table if only goals by Scottish players counted: how Hibs and Hearts compare to rivals - gallery
This is how the league table would look so far this season if only goals from domestic players counted
Scottish Premiership football returns this weekend after an entertaining international break for Euro 2024 participants Scotland who registered a 2-2 draw with Georgia and a 3-3 draw with Norway in their final qualifiers before next year’s competition.
Excitement is quickly building for next summer’s European Championships in Germany and Steve Clarke’s team will have high hopes of guiding his team to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in the country’s history. During the next few weeks and months you can expect to see countless discussions and debates over which names deserve a place in Clarke’s final squad and there will certainly be a number of contenders from the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.
With that in mind we have rounded up the Premiership table based solely on goals scored by Scottish footballers - but which team currently tops the charts?
Here’s all you need to know (data via Transfermarkt)