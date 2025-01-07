Another three points on the board for Hearts has them in better spirits - and Hibs are riding some positive momentum too.
Neil Critchley’s men have won back to back games for the first time this season in a marker of progress. They followed up a 1-0 win against Motherwell by beating Dundee United at Tannadice by the same scoreline.
Hibs have been going strong too in a form surge that had David Gray scooping December’s manager of the month award. So after sticky starts to the season, how are both clubs looking?
Taking it from when Critchley was appointed Hearts head coach on October 15th, we look at where the clubs are on the form table, with the Jambos above Hibs purely on goal difference. The list is ranked bottom to top. Take a look.
