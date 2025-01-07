The Premiership table since Neil Critchley took charge at Hearts as Jambos kick into form alongside Hibs

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT

Here’s how the Premiership table looks since Neil Critchley arrived in Edinburgh - and it makes for good reading for Hearts and Hibs.

Another three points on the board for Hearts has them in better spirits - and Hibs are riding some positive momentum too.

Neil Critchley’s men have won back to back games for the first time this season in a marker of progress. They followed up a 1-0 win against Motherwell by beating Dundee United at Tannadice by the same scoreline.

Hibs have been going strong too in a form surge that had David Gray scooping December’s manager of the month award. So after sticky starts to the season, how are both clubs looking?

Taking it from when Critchley was appointed Hearts head coach on October 15th, we look at where the clubs are on the form table, with the Jambos above Hibs purely on goal difference. The list is ranked bottom to top. Take a look.

Points - 11

1. 12th - St Johnstone

Points - 11 | SNS Group

Points - 13

2. 11th - Aberdeen

Points - 13 | SNS Group

Points - 17

3. 10th - Motherwell

Points - 17 | SNS Group

Points - 18

4. 9th - Ross County

Points - 18 | SNS Group

