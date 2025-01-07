Another three points on the board for Hearts has them in better spirits - and Hibs are riding some positive momentum too.

Neil Critchley’s men have won back to back games for the first time this season in a marker of progress. They followed up a 1-0 win against Motherwell by beating Dundee United at Tannadice by the same scoreline.

Hibs have been going strong too in a form surge that had David Gray scooping December’s manager of the month award. So after sticky starts to the season, how are both clubs looking?