Hearts star Lawrence Shankland has been named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Season.

The XI is voted for by the players as performances over the entire term are dissected. Shankland’s term in Gorgie has been sensational, as he closes in on 30 goals and the Premiership golden boot.

He will undoubtedly be in the Player of the Year running too. In this team, he is named alongside a quartet from Celtic, and Shankland edges out the Parkhead talisman. There are three players from Rangers, one from Aberdeen, Dundee and another from Motherwell off the back of matches played to date.