PFA Premiership Team of the Season in full including Hearts star, Rangers trio and Celtic quartet

The Hearts star has earned acclaim with Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen stars.

By Ben Banks
Published 20th Apr 2024, 10:48 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 10:50 BST

Hearts star Lawrence Shankland has been named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Season.

The XI is voted for by the players as performances over the entire term are dissected. Shankland’s term in Gorgie has been sensational, as he closes in on 30 goals and the Premiership golden boot.

He will undoubtedly be in the Player of the Year running too. In this team, he is named alongside a quartet from Celtic, and Shankland edges out the Parkhead talisman. There are three players from Rangers, one from Aberdeen, Dundee and another from Motherwell off the back of matches played to date.

The next match Shankland will look to make an impact in is Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final between Hearts and Rangers. Here is the PFA Scotland TOTS in full.

Club: Rangers

1. Jack Butland

Club: Rangers

Club: Rangers

2. James Tavernier

Club: Rangers

Club: Celtic

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers

Club: Celtic

Club: Celtic

4. Liam Scales

Club: Celtic

