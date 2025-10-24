Premiership title odds ahead of Hearts vs Celtic as Tynecastle glory talk ramps up

There’s talk of a title charge in the air at Hearts and this weekend could go a way to showing whether or not they can last the course of a season.

The Jambos host Celtic at lunchtime this Sunday in a packed afternoon of Premiership football, where Hibs also contest a key away game at Aberdeen. Rangers’ clash with Kilmarnock finishes off a day that could spark movers and shakers towards the top end of the Premiership.

A win for the Jambos could move them eight clear of Celtic while Hibs are looking to cement their grip on third spot. Here is how league sponsors, William Hill, rate Hearts and Hibs’ chances of league title success ahead of a big weekend.