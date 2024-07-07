Hearts and Hibs are both ramping up their preparations for the new Premiership season.

The Jambos are jetting out to Tenerife for a warm weather training camp, as they look to cement third spot again alongside a campaign in the Europa League or Europa Conference League. They have already made a host of new signings with Steven Naismith quick off the mark in the transfer market.

David Gray meanwhile has been with Hibs in Holland, as the head coach gets vital fitness work into his group of players. More incomings and outgoings are likely in Leith, with their competitive campaign kicking off in the Premier Sports Cup next week against Elgin City.

Bookmaker McBookie have already cast their predicitions over who is most likely to win the title. Rangers and Celtic rank as obvious favourites but who goes where after that gives an indication for how the rest of the league could shape up. Take a look.