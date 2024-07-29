Hearts and Hibs are both looking forward to the return of Premiership action this weekend.

For Steven Naismith’s Jambos, they face a tantalising clash with Rangers on Tynecastle soil as the top flight curtain goes up. Hibs need to wait an extra day to get their campaign underway with opponents St Mirren on Europa Conference League qualification business vs Valur this Thursday.

When it comes to the marksmen, there are some likely contenders when it comes to the golden boot. Lawrence Shankland will fancy his chances of scooping that with Hearts after another stunning season in maroon.