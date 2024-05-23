Hearts and Hibs will both be hoping to go all the way in next season’s Premier Sports Cup.

The broadcaster has returned to Scottish football in place of Viaplay, and their name and colours adorn the League Cup competition. Objective number one remains the same for the Premiership rivals though - deliver silverware to their respective fanbases.

Both Hearts and Hibs reached the semi-final stage of the tournament last season before defeats to Rangers and Aberdeen respectively. Hibs will find out next week who they will face in the group stage, after a bottom six finish meant they need to fight it out for a place in the last 16.

Involvement in Europe means Hearts go straight through to the knockout rounds. The amount of cash clubs could make from the tournament has been unveiled by the SPFL, from a fifth position finish in the groups to going all the way to victory. Each club is guaranteed at least £30k, a 25% increase on last term, with the final payout to clubs topping £3.5 million for the first time ever, a 14% increase.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We’re delighted to announce record prize money for our flagship cup competition next season. Premier Sports have been fantastic supporters of the League Cup and of our national game.

“That investment has enabled us to further increase the funds we can make available to clubs competing in our premier cup competition. We’re all looking forward to the return of the Premier Sports Cup, with the draw for the first round group stage taking place at 1.00pm on Wednesday 29 May, live on Premier Sports. Seeding pots for the draw will be confirmed early next week.”

Here’s how the numbers stack up.