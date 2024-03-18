Hearts striker Makenzie Kirk has signed a new contract to remain at Tynecastle Park until summer 2025. The deal includes the option of a further 12-month extension, potentially tying the player to the Edinburgh club until the age of 22.

The son of former Hearts striker Andy, Kirk turned 20 last month and is currently on loan at Hamilton Academical. He joined the League One club in January after scoring a remarkable 27 goals for the Hearts B team during the first half of the campaign.

His predatory instincts will now stay in Gorgie for the foreseeable future. "With Mak, everyone will speak about his goals during the first half of the season, and rightly so, but he also produced some really impressive performances in those games, which was equally pleasing for me," said the Hearts B team coach, Liam Fox, on the the club website.

"As a club, we made the decision to put him on loan for the second half of the season, to further his career, and although, he will not have played as much as he would’ve liked, it highlights how difficult it is to be a first team player.