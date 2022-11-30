'£10 million starting price': Hearts and Socceroos fans react to performance of Kye Rowles as Australia reach World Cup last 16
Kye Rowles put in a terrific performance to help Australia to upset the odds by beating Denmark and reaching the last 16 of the World Cup.
Here is what Hearts fans, Aussies and general onlookers had to say about the 24-year-old’s performance:
@Thejamtarts51: "That’s Kye Rowles, Natty Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Australia into the last 16 of the World Cup!!! Well done.”
@moj1874: "Bossman Rowles no be at Hearts much longer wouldn’t look out of place in peps Citeh ballerrrrr”
@ AldoScrim89: “Right, can we stop putting a price tag on Rowles please folks. Man's Gorgie as f*** an he's going nowhere.”
@richard_1874: "Rowles £10 million starting price.”
@sked21: "That was Kye Rowles easiest game since joining Hearts. Strolled it. £5m. At least.”
@WGoodings: "Our most unheralded Socceroos team matching the exploits of the golden generation. In the process proving two maxims: 1) Qualifying out of Asia is no joke. 2) The A-League is waaaay better than anyone acknowledges. (Rowles, Leckie, Goody, Baccus, Mclaren all current or v recent)”
@BenSmith94: "That back four. Souttar great again, but Behich, Rowles and Degenek fought for their lives. They'll go down in folklore.”
@Graeme01266284: "Woooooohoooooo get in there the Socceroos. Rowles again superb along with Souttar. Reallllllllly want to see [Cammy] Devlin getting a chance but brilliant to see the Aussies go through.”
@CF1874: “KYE ROWLES FC”
@Stewhearts99: “Gorgie Rowles.”
@tancredipalmeri: "Of what material Aussies are made of?! Kye Rowles receives from zero metre a super powerful shot in the chest, and doesn’t make a move: doesn’t fall on ground, doesn’t cry, doesn’t bow. Just wait playing to halt and then lies few seconds.”