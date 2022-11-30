Here is what Hearts fans, Aussies and general onlookers had to say about the 24-year-old’s performance:

@Thejamtarts51: "That’s Kye Rowles, Natty Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Australia into the last 16 of the World Cup!!! Well done.”

@moj1874: "Bossman Rowles no be at Hearts much longer wouldn’t look out of place in peps Citeh ballerrrrr”

Kye Rowles takes a well-earned water break as Australia defeat Denmark to reach the last 16 of the World Cup. Picture: Getty

@ AldoScrim89: “Right, can we stop putting a price tag on Rowles please folks. Man's Gorgie as f*** an he's going nowhere.”

@richard_1874: "Rowles £10 million starting price.”

@sked21: "That was Kye Rowles easiest game since joining Hearts. Strolled it. £5m. At least.”

@WGoodings: "Our most unheralded Socceroos team matching the exploits of the golden generation. In the process proving two maxims: 1) Qualifying out of Asia is no joke. 2) The A-League is waaaay better than anyone acknowledges. (Rowles, Leckie, Goody, Baccus, Mclaren all current or v recent)”

@BenSmith94: "That back four. Souttar great again, but Behich, Rowles and Degenek fought for their lives. They'll go down in folklore.”

@Graeme01266284: "Woooooohoooooo get in there the Socceroos. Rowles again superb along with Souttar. Reallllllllly want to see [Cammy] Devlin getting a chance but brilliant to see the Aussies go through.”

@CF1874: “KYE ROWLES FC”

@Stewhearts99: “Gorgie Rowles.”

@tancredipalmeri: "Of what material Aussies are made of?! Kye Rowles receives from zero metre a super powerful shot in the chest, and doesn’t make a move: doesn’t fall on ground, doesn’t cry, doesn’t bow. Just wait playing to halt and then lies few seconds.”

