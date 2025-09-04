It was a busy summer for both Derek McInnes and David Gray, as the managers of both Edinburgh clubs set out to bolster their squads for the upcoming SPFL Premiership season. With the turmoil prevalent at both sides of the Old Firm, Hearts and Hibs have a rare opportunity to challenge their Glaswegian counterparts.

Hearts broke their transfer record for Ageu as McInnes splashed out £1.7m to Santa Clara to sign the Brazilian. Across the city, Hibs spent big bucks on Luzern striker, Thibault Klidje who came to Easter Road for around £1m.