Four summer signings included in £14.7m combined 'most valuable' Hearts and Hibs XI according to transfer experts

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 19:30 BST

An updated look at the combined team following Deadline Day

It was a busy summer for both Derek McInnes and David Gray, as the managers of both Edinburgh clubs set out to bolster their squads for the upcoming SPFL Premiership season. With the turmoil prevalent at both sides of the Old Firm, Hearts and Hibs have a rare opportunity to challenge their Glaswegian counterparts.

Hearts broke their transfer record for Ageu as McInnes splashed out £1.7m to Santa Clara to sign the Brazilian. Across the city, Hibs spent big bucks on Luzern striker, Thibault Klidje who came to Easter Road for around £1m.

The football transfer experts at Transfermarkt have recently updated their squad lists and valuations, this is how a combined Hearts and Hibs XI of their most valuable players currently looks using a 5-4-1 formation:

transfermarkt value - £515,000

1. GK: Raphael Sallinger (Hibs)

transfermarkt value - £515,000 | SNS Group

transfermarkt value - £1,040,000

2. GK: Miguel Chaiwa (Hibs)

transfermarkt value - £1,040,000 | SNS Group

transfermarkt value - £1,040,000

3. CB: Michael Steinwender (Hearts)

transfermarkt value - £1,040,000 | SNS Group

transfermarkt value - £693,000

4. CB: Frankie Kent (Hearts)

transfermarkt value - £693,000 | SNS Group

