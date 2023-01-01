Everton confirmed on New Year’s Eve that they have activated the recall clause in Simms’ loan deal, a move which handed a significant blow to Sunderland before of the January transfer window. Ross Stewart is now the club’s only natural striker for the clash with Blackpool on New Year’s Day, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman labelling the recall as a “real disappointment”.

Simms, who prospered on loan at Hearts in the second half of last season, has made promising progress on Wearside, scoring seven goals across 17 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club. Everton have been struggling in the Premier League this season, with Frank Lampard now turning to Simms to boost his team’s firepower.

“That’s the big call: Championship to the Prem,” Morrison said on Sky Sports News. “Let me tell you something, you see League One to the Championship, it’s not a big gap. [The] Championship to the Premier League is a big gap, especially for centre-forwards.

Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from a loan spell at Sunderland.

“I think Simms has been outstanding. When I saw that news, I just went ‘I can’t believe it’ because he was flying for Sunderland. I thought Sunderland would maybe have an opportunity to finish in the top six [of the Championship] with him and Ross Stewart.