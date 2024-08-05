Pundit Michael Stewart | SNS Group

Hearts signed the star this summer and he shone vs Rangers.

The pundits have been left purring over the performance of Gerald Taylor on his competitive Hearts debut.

A Costa Rican international, the right-back proved astute in defence and a threat going forward during Saturday’s Tynecastle stalemate with Rangers. Taylor had been an impressive performer in pre-season and carried that form into league business.

Former Hearts midfielder was one of the pundits amazed by the right-back, with physicality leaving a positive impression on him. He said on Sportscene when asked if the star was his Man of the Match: “Unquestionably.

“He was outstanding. He showed right from the get-go that he has good ability in the defensive one-on-ones. You were talking about duels and how Rangers’ centre-halves weren’t good enough. This was early on and you get a sense he backs himself.

“He’s physically strong. Look at this driving run, he leaves the Rangers players for dead and into the gap. This little pass was brilliant for me because it shows awareness and calmness.

“He was in complete control of [defensive] situations and constantly causing problems for Rangers in an attacking sense.”

Former St Mirren and Rangers striker Steven Thompson was also left impressed by Taylor’s all-action display, and Hearts in general against Rangers. He said on Sportsound: “The Hearts vs Rangers game was entertaining. Hearts didn’t let Rangers dominate them.

“The first half, Hearts were the better side and I am really impressed with Gerald Taylor. He looks like a really good signing. He’s a good athlete isn’t he, good quality on the ball, Vargas caused problems, Devlin’s energy in the middle of the park. It was a strong performance.”