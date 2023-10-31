Two players back to face Livingston while another two won't be long

Hearts defenders Toby Sibbick and Odel Offiah have recovered from niggling injuries and are available to face Livingston at Tynecastle on Wednesday night. Both players were substituted during Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Rangers but neither problem is serious.

Alex Lowry, Hearts' on-loan Rangers midfielder, is also available again after loan rules prevented him facing his parent club. "Odel is okay, as is Toby and Alex will come back into the squad," confirmed the Tynecastle head coach, Steven Naismith, ahead of Livingston's trip along the M8.

Hearts are also anticipating the return of centre-back Craig Halkett and winger Barrie McKay over the next few weeks. Both players are making progress after knee injuries, with Halkett back in full training after 10 months out and McKay now running following a two-month absence.

"Craig Halkett is back in full training but that's the very starting point for him. After such a long injury, he will need a month of training and then some games," explained Naismith.

"Barrie McKay is out doing some basic running out on the grass, so that is the next step for him. That's the bit where you know that, within two or three weeks, he could be touching a ball. That might be with the group or with the rehab people, but it's getting closer."