Race for third place: How Hearts, Hibs and the other contenders are shaping up before the split

Jimmy Jeggo and Barrie McKay battle for possession during the last Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Should either of Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup final – and seeing as one of those will be facing a lower-league opponent, that’s expected to happen – then the team finishing third will go straight into the play-off round for next season’s Europa League. Even if they lose that contest and fail to make it into the group stages, they’ll still drop into the groups for the Europa Conference League, making it at least eight games in European football.

It originally looked like Hearts were going to canter to it for the second season running, but that's changed in recent weeks. There is now very much a battle on between five teams.

What’s the current table?

Hearts have been struggling badly of late but they remain in third place for the moment with a four-point gap over Aberdeen in fourth. Hibs are five points away in fifth with Livingston a point behind and St Mirren a point behind them.

What’s the form guide?

Hibs are on a two-game losing streak but can be forgiven seeing as both of those defeats came against the Old Firm.

Hearts are going through their rockiest patch since the autumn as they’ve been defeated in four of their last five league contests and only have three victories in nine.

Aberdeen have picked up under Barry Robson, St Mirren are flagging a bit with only one victory in sixth, while Livingston will be hoping their rough patch is behind them after the win against Ross County last time out broke a run of one victory in seven league games.

What’s the fixture list like before the split?

There’s a couple of big battles in both the race for Europe and the top-six coming up. This weekend sees St Mirren and Livingston fight it out in Paisley. With trips to Hearts and Rangers also to come, it would be very tough for Stephen Robinson’s men should they lose.

Hearts have a tough run in with three matches away from home. Two of those are against relegation contenders in Ross County and Kilmarnock, but they’ve only won three times on their travels in the league all season. The other away game is the final Edinburgh derby before the split at Easter Road. The Gorgie Road side do have a nine-game unbeaten streak going against their arch-rivals.

Aberdeen also go to Ross County after this weekend’s match at St Johnstone. They also host Kilmarnock and Rangers.

What will Hearts and Hibs’ top-six fixtures be?

Of the teams in contention for a place in the top six, Hearts would be due home games against Hibs, Aberdeen, Celtic and Livingston. If all of them make the top six then one of them will be moved to an away game with the other one coming against Rangers at Ibrox. Hearts would be due to go to St Mirren again if they make it over any of the aforementioned sides.

Hibs are due to play Celtic, Livingston and St Mirren at Easter Road if they all make it, and travel to Tynecastle, Pittodrie and Ibrox.

