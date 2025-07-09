East Kilbride friendly sees seven different Tynecastle goalscorers

Seven different players etched their names on the scoresheet as Hearts completed an 8-0 friendly win over East Kilbride on Tuesday night. Derek McInnes’ team enjoyed a rampant evening behind closed doors at K-Park in their final preparation match ahead of Saturday’s opening Premier Sports Cup tie against Dunfermline Athletic.

McInnes took a strong side to East Kilbride and reaped the benefit with a resounding victory. Hearts sat 2-0 ahead by half-time and then struck six times in the second half to demonstrate their scoring threat under the new head coach. League Two East Kilbride were swept aside in a result which boosts morale with competitive action starting.

Lawrence Shankland struck the crossbar inside the first three minutes as Hearts took control. Then came a goal-line clearance from Luke Main before Shankland struck the post with the rebound and Calem Nieuwenhof’s effort was blocked. James Wilson opened the scoring a minute later with a right-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Claudio Braga claimed the second goal on 22 minutes. The Portuguese forward collected Alan Forrest’s ball to shoot from the edge of the penalty area through a busy goalmouth and into the East Kilbride net. Left-back Harry Milne saw one effort saved by the home goalkeeper Freddie Owens before a further strike hit clipped the crossbar as half-time approached.

McInnes made 10 changes during the interval, with goalkeeper Zander Clark the only man to remain on the field. Midfielder Yan Dhanda scored Hearts’ third on 57 minutes from a one-on-one situation, and Blair Spittal converted the fourth from the penalty spot on the hour after Main fouled Sander Kartum.

Two minutes later, Stephen Kingsley’s crossed was tucked home from close range by Elton Kabangu to put the visitors 5-0 ahead. Musa Drammeh made it six with a powerful strike into the top corner, and Kabangu drilled the seventh across goal into the net. The final goal of the night arrived on 79 minutes, and again Kabangu was involved. His run on the right ended with a cross for Kartum to complete a straightforward finish.

The match was the third and final pre-season outing for Hearts before Saturday’s cup tie at Tynecastle. They drew 1-1 with St Mirren and beat English League Two side Crawley Town in Spain last week, both of which were also closed-door games. They face Dunfermline, Hamilton, Stirling Albion and Dumbarton in the Premier Sports Cup this month before a friendly against Sunderland in Craig Gordon’s testimonial.

The 2025/26 Scottish Premiership begins on Monday, 4 August, when McInnes’ former side Aberdeen visit Tynecastle. The head coach spent eight years at Pittodrie and will be eager to get his reign in Gorgie off to a winning start. He will fine tune during the Premier Sports Cup matches but is also determined to put out the strongest available side in each group match.

Hearts first half: Clark; McEntee, Kent, Findlay, Milne; Forrest, Devlin, Nieuwenhof, Braga; Shankland, Wilson.

Hearts second half: Clark; Borchgrevink, Steinwender, Halkett, Kingsley; Kartum, Baningime, Spittal, Dhanda; Drammeh, Kabangu.

Unused subs: Fulton, Stone, Denholm, Forrester.