A historic Hearts win in Glasgow propelled them three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership tonight, leaving Rangers in complete disarray. Lawrence Shankland scored twice to secure a 2-0 win for the Edinburgh club, who had not won in Govan since 2014. This was a huge success to extend the unbeaten league start under head coach Derek McInnes.

Shankland scored in both halves to help Hearts to three points at Ibrox for the first time since 2014. Indeed, it was only their fourth win away to Rangers this Century. They had the best player on the field in Claudio Braga, ably assisted by Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis. Rangers, though, were dreadful overall and manager Russell Martin heard fans turn on him several times during the afternoon with a series of chants calling for him to go.

Hearts were everything Rangers weren’t during the match - organised, energetic, spirited and structured. They created various chances and may well have won by a bigger margin. McInnes left the ground delighted with his players’ contribution, as did the travelling fans after waiting 11 years to celebrate a win at this venue. This was also the first time Hearts won by more than one goal at Ibrox since Allan Johnston’s famous hat-trick in 1996.

Since 2000, Hearts had visited Ibrox on 46 occasions and won only three times. The size of this task was not in doubt, although Rangers’ inauspicious start to season 2025/26 fuelled belief in Gorgie that a result was possible. Martin had overseen four draws to begin the Premiership campaign and fans have been calling for his removal merely weeks into his tenure. He stated after the match that he would not resign.

McInnes, meanwhile, brought Hearts to Glasgow unbeaten in the league. He handed new goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow a debut and left Zander Clark on the substitutes’ bench, while winger Alexandros Kyziridis was restored to the starting line-up after scoring a late winner at Livingston two weeks ago. There was also the unusual sight of left-back Harry Milne lining up wide on the right of midfield.

Hearts had early goal attempts from Craig Halkett and Shankland, while the home support chanted Nico Raskin’s name in support of the ostracised Belgian midfielder who Martin again left out of the squad. The visitors started the match strongly and deservedly moved ahead on 21 minutes through Shankland. The captain lofted the ball forward for Claudio Braga to sprint in behind the Rangers rearguard. He waited patiently inside the penalty area for Shankland to arrive in support, and slipped a pass for the striker to fire low into the net from an acute angle with his left foot.

Rangers fans reacted with chants of “Martin, Martin, get to F***” as the pocket of Hearts fans bounced with joy in Ibrox’s away corner. Their team continued to harass home players and put them under pressure, which led to them winning possession in key areas of the pitch and thus further growing in confidence. They managed to play their way through a fragile Rangers midfield and defence several times, prompting widespread jeering and booing from the Ibrox support.

Schwolow produced two useful saves to keep his team ahead before the interval. First he tipped Thelo Aasgaard’s long-range attempt onto the crossbar, and near the interval he pushed Djeidi Gassama’s powerful low drive for a corner. The break arrived with Hearts’ 1-0 lead in tact and, unsurprisingly, those in blue were loudly booed as they headed for the tunnel.

Rangers’ erratic passing and slow movement was still an issue as they pressed forward looking for an equaliser in the second half. Schwolow saved substitute Oliver Antman’s shot and Aasgaard’s follow-up was blocked by McEntee. Gassama dispatched a powerful 22-yard effort off the German’s left post moments later. Rangers did force the ball into the Hearts net on 67 minutes but referee Steven McLean disallowed the goal for a foul on Schwolow at the preceding corner.

Hearts pushed forward for a second after playing much of the second period in their own half. It arrived when Milne was fouled by Mohamed Diomande, and Shankland stepped up to take the penalty. Jack Butland saved his shot down low, but the striker reacted quickest to covert the rebound. Hearts supporters knew then a rare victory was all but secured. Substitute Tomas Magnusson struck the post in stoppage-time and, it must be said, 3-0 would not have flattered Hearts. As it was, they happily settled for 2-0.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Ibrox:

1 . GK: Alexander Schwolow 7/10 Thrown in for a debut with Zander Clark left on the bench. Showed good agility with an important first-half save to touch Aasgaard's long-range effort onto the crossbar. Another good stop before the break. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Oisin McEntee 6/10 Impressed at right-back in the first half despite it not being his favoured position. Intercepted several balls ahead of Mikey Moore and Jayden Meghoma, and proceeded to start attacks down the right. Subbed as he strugged to contain Gassama after the break. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Craig Halkett 8/10 Strong and commanding, winning balls in the air all day. Showed real leadership and organisation. | SNS Group Photo Sales