Rangers confirm away ticket allocation for Hearts at Ibrox

Hearts fans will be at Ibrox next week.

The top-of-the-table fixture will include supporters of both clubs after the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League ended the need for Covid red zones.

An exact number of tickets should be announced in the next 48 hours but Hearts will hope to get at least the corner section between the Broomloan Road Stand and Sandy Jardine Stand.

That area has been reserved for visiting fans at Ibrox for years prior to Covid restrictions and accommodates around 800 people.

Hearts lodged a formal complaint with the SPFL last week after being told their support would not be allowed inside Ibrox a week on Saturday.

They wanted league officials to intervene on the matter and take appropriate action, with Celtic also citing red zones as their reseason for refusing to issue away allocations so far this season.

The SFA/SPFL Joint Response Group announced on Tuesday that red zones inside stadiums, designed to keep fans away from technical areas, are now no longer mandatory.

Clubs can now make their own decisions on whether to continue using them. Rangers and Hearts have held informal talks and officials at both clubs are keen to return to normal.

That will enable a group of travelling Jambos to attend next week’s match as their team tests their unbeaten run against the champions in Glasgow.

Season ticket holders at both clubs should also be able to return to their own seats from now on.