A Rangers legend has named who he feels should add to their backroom staff, following the appointment of new head coach Philippe Clement.

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has suggested that the Gers should add Neil McCann to their backroom staff entourage, following the appointment of Philippe Clement as their new manager.

Ferguson said that McCann has ‘the knowledge of Scottish football’, noting his vast experience with grounds such as ‘Tynecastle, Easter Road, Pittodrie’ - something Clement does not have.

What did Barry Ferguson say regarding Neil McCann?

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show [via Football Scotland], Ferguson claimed: “I like that because he’s not showing an arrogance that he’s just going to bring his staff in. He understands he needs somebody who’s got the knowledge of Scottish football, who’s been to places like Tynecastle, Easter Road, Pittodrie.

“One that jumps out at me would be Neil McCann. I think he would be perfect for it. Davo is still trying to get back from his serious knee injury, I don’t know how that’s going on but I think in time Davo will become a coach or a manager.

“I think the club are definitely going to go down that route and I think it’s important that you have people round about the club who have been there, seen it and done it. It will be interesting to see who it’s going to be, he says he’s going to take his time which I think is the right thing to do.”

What would Neil McCann bring to Rangers?

Neil McCann would be an excellent addition to Rangers’ backroom staff under Philippe Clement. While Clement brings the tactical nouse, he has no experience of managing in Scotland - McCann will be able to pick up the slack in this regard, as the two could prove to be an inspired combination.

