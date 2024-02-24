Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another weekend of Premiership action is upon us, and both Hearts and Hibs are in action. Hibs have the chance to make up ground on the team directly above them this weekend, taking on Dundee, who are five points ahead as things stand.

Hearts, meanwhile, take on title hopefuls Rangers in a touch-looking clash at Ibrox. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Edinburgh clubs and their rivals.

Rangers blow

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has confirmed an injury blow ahead of his side's clash with Hearts on Saturday. Clement said: “Todd Cantwell will be out for a few weeks which is disappointing but that is football. Kemar Roofe has trained this week and he will be in the squad.”

Cantwell is an important player for the Gers, and the Glasgow giants will be concerned about the impact his absence will have on, not only Saturday's game, but the title race as a whole, given how tight it is at the top.

Shaughnessey request

Dundee defender Joe Shaughnessey has called on his teammates to extend the five-point gap that currently separates them from this weekend's rivals Hibs. “We are on the back of a couple of good wins and it puts us in a good position," said the defender.

“It is always tough going away to Hibs but it is a good chance to show what we are about so we can match them and get a good positive result. It is just a chance to go and open up a bigger gap between ourselves and them. At this time of the season you are looking to do that and try to really push on so it is a good chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad