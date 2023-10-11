Rangers next manager candidate offered Saudi alternative and Ajax approach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In today’s Scottish football news, we’ll be taking a look at a candidate for the vacant Rangers manager job. Philippe Clement, who was most recently in charge at Monaco, is now thought to be a firm favourite for the role. Some bookmakers, such as Paddy Power, have begun to suspend betting on him to get the job. Others are still paying out - Bet365 have him rated at 1/3, Sky Bet are giving out odds of 1/2 and BetVictor are offering odds of 4/6 for him to take the hot seat at the Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers have been hunting for a new head coach after Michael Beale was sacked by the club, following a poor run of results. The former QPR boss was removed from his post on October 1. Additionally, Ajax are believed to be interested in a move for Queen’s Park’s director of football Marijn Beuker - though they have not spoken to him in an official capacity as of yet.

Bookies suspend betting

Rangers are not the only club who are in talks to bring Clement on board - he has also reportedly been approached by Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League [via Al-Riyadiah]. However, Clement is thought to prefer a move to Glasgow as opposed to the Middle East - he will make his final decision sooner, rather than later. According to a post on X by PLZ Soccer, Clement arrived at Rangers to ‘discuss terms on a 4 year deal’ on Tuesday evening - since then, it is unclear as to how these reported talks progressed.

Clement isn’t the only manager in the running for the vacant Rangers job - Yokohama F Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat is also believed to be in the picture. Nevertheless, Clement appears to be their preferred candidate [via TeamTalk]. A final decision has yet to be made - regardless, it seems increasingly likely that Clement will be installed as the new head coach at Rangers. Other managers in the running include Wayne Rooney, John Eustace and Derek McInnes.

Ajax want director of football

Ajax are reportedly keen on making an approach for Queen’s Park director of football Marijn Beuker as they look to ameliorate the current crises at the club [via the Scottish Sun]. Should they succeed in their pursuit, the Dutch giants will appoint him as their new academy director.

While Ajax have not yet approached the 39-year-old, it is expected that they will do so ‘imminently’. He is under a ten-year contract at the Spiders, which began in November 2021 - therefore, should he decide to make the jump, Queen’s Park will be entitled to compensation.

