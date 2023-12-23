All the latest news surrounding Hibs and Hearts as both teams prepare for their final game before Christmas.

Both Hibs and Hearts are back in action on Saturday, and for the final time before Christmas. Hibs make the trip to face Ross County, while Hearts welcome St Mirren to Tynescastle.

Just two points separate the two Edinburgh sides at this stage, but they are also separated by three positions, while Hearts, who are third, have played a game less. As both look to go into Christmas on the back of a win, we have rounded up the latest news surrounding the two clubs.

Shankland warning

Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch has warned that Hearts are not likely to do the Gers any favours as they look to prize away Lawrence Shankland. He told the PLZ Soccer Show: “I think the situation is, Hearts are pretty cash rich there’s a lot of money in the boardroom, so they won’t sell him short.

“But it will all come down to Lawrence Shankland as well. And that’s why I think if another team comes in let’s say and puts an offer in and his head’s turned it might put them in a difficult situation.”

Montogomery to wear a mic

Sky Sports have announced that Hibs boss Nick Montgomery will wear a microphone for an NFL-style mic'd up feature during the upcoming derby with Hearts.