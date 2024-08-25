Rangers' Scott Wright | SNS Group

The Rangers star has featured against Hearts in the past.

Neil McCann reckons that a Rangers attacker could be a shrewd addition to Steven Naismith’s Hearts team.

The Jambos are looking ahead to Premiership action this weekend against Motherwell at Fir Park. There’s a temptation to cast an eye towards Thursday’s key Europa League play-off second leg against Viktoria Plzen - where they trail 1-0 after the clash in the Czech Republic. Naismith and co though will know a positive result would give them some momentum, having not won any of their four competitive fixtures so far this season.

There’s been a wide range of signings made by the club this summer transfer window, from looking at the domestic game with captures like Malachi Boateng and Yan Dhanda plus others, to looking abroad with Gerald Taylor and Andres Salazar. Ex-Hearts and Rangers winger McCann has been looking over what could be added to the Hearts team.

Amid murmurs that Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet could be on the move back to the Premiership with Aberdeen a year on from leaving Hibs, McCann did mention the Scotland striker as an option. But reports now suggest Nisbet’s move to Pittodrie on a loan basis is agreed, so it seems highly unlikely anything will happen on that front.

McCann believes Hearts will think they have secured some good business this summer, but reckons Rangers winger Scott Wright could be another who could fit into Hearts plans. He joined the club in 2021 from Aberdeen and has made 120 appearances in blue, with 12 goals and seven assists.

Speaking to Sportsound, the ex-Hearts and Rangers man told McCann: “I think Hearts, with the squad they have, absolutely believe they've strengthened this season. I think Scott Wright as well. I know it hasn't worked out at Rangers but I think he's got enough in the tank that he might be a good addition at Tynecastle.”