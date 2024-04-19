Rangers and Hearts meet in the second of this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals on Sunday at Hampden Park, and both managers have key decisions to make.
Steven Naismith must decide whether to reinstate first-team regulars like Stephen Kingsley and Kenneth Vargas, whilst his Ibrox counterpart Philippe Clement needs to generate a response to two poor results against Ross County and Dundee.
The two teams will be without some experienced and influential figures for the tie. Here is the latest injury news from both camps: