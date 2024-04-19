Rangers and Hearts meet in the second of this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals on Sunday at Hampden Park, and both managers have key decisions to make.

Steven Naismith must decide whether to reinstate first-team regulars like Stephen Kingsley and Kenneth Vargas, whilst his Ibrox counterpart Philippe Clement needs to generate a response to two poor results against Ross County and Dundee.

The two teams will be without some experienced and influential figures for the tie. Here is the latest injury news from both camps:

1 . Liam Boyce (Hearts): Out Back training and working on his fitness after a hamstring injury. Photo Sales

2 . Leon Balogun (Rangers): Doubt The defender has been ill but could be ready to play some part on Sunday Photo Sales

3 . Craig Halkett (Hearts): Out Knee surgery has effectively ended the defender's campaign Photo Sales

4 . Oscar Cortes (Rangers): Out Muscle problem is keeping the winger sidelined Photo Sales