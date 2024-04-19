Rangers v Hearts injury latest: Seven out and two doubts for the Scottish Cup semi-final

Both managers will have big decisions to make at Hampden Park

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 19th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST

Rangers and Hearts meet in the second of this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals on Sunday at Hampden Park, and both managers have key decisions to make.

Steven Naismith must decide whether to reinstate first-team regulars like Stephen Kingsley and Kenneth Vargas, whilst his Ibrox counterpart Philippe Clement needs to generate a response to two poor results against Ross County and Dundee.

The two teams will be without some experienced and influential figures for the tie. Here is the latest injury news from both camps:

Back training and working on his fitness after a hamstring injury.

1. Liam Boyce (Hearts): Out

The defender has been ill but could be ready to play some part on Sunday

2. Leon Balogun (Rangers): Doubt

Knee surgery has effectively ended the defender's campaign

3. Craig Halkett (Hearts): Out

Muscle problem is keeping the winger sidelined

4. Oscar Cortes (Rangers): Out

Related topics:Scotland