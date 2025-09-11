Rangers host Hearts at Ibrox on Saturday as the Scottish Premiership resumes with a fascinating encounter. Hearts arrive joint-top of the league with Celtic, while Rangers are sitting seventh after failing to win any of their opening four games.
Respective head coaches Russell Martin and Derek McInnes have plenty selection dilemmas to ponder. Martin must decide whether to reinstate the Belgian midfielder Nico Raskin, while McInnes is dealing with mounting injuries.
The latest team news from both camps is below:
1. CRAIG GORDON (Hearts): OUT
The keeper stepped up his training programme during the international break but is still short of full fitness having missed pre-season with a shoulder injury. | SNS Group
2. EDUARDO AGEU (Hearts): OUT
The Brazilian midfielder arrived last month as the record signing at Tynecastle but is out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury. | SNS Group
3. DUJON STERLING (Rangers): OUT
Rangers won't be able to call upon his services until next year as he recovers from an Achilles injury. | SNS Group
4. FRANKIE KENT (Hearts): OUT
A knee injury sustained at training this week will sideline the centre-back until next month. | SNS Group