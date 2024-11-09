Rangers v Hearts latest team news: Six players out and one doubtful for the Premiership match at Ibrox

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 9th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST

The two teams meet in Glasgow on Sunday

The 5pm kick-off time for Rangers v Hearts is rather unusual this weekend but both managers will be more concerned with manager their respective squads. Midweek European assignments will have taken some toll, so Philippe Clement and Neil Critchley must act accordingly to keep their teams fresh.

Hearts lost 2-0 to German Bundesliga side Heidenheim at Tynecastle Park in the Conference League, while Rangers recorded a decent 1-1 draw away to Greek club Olympiakos in the Europa League. Now it’s back to domestic business in front of the Premier Sports cameras.

Here is the latest team news from both camps:

A knock sustained in training could rule the Colombian winger out until 2025.

1. Oscar Cortes (Rangers): Out

A knock sustained in training could rule the Colombian winger out until 2025. | SNS Group

Not likely to be fit as he nurses a hamstring problem.

2. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers): Out

Not likely to be fit as he nurses a hamstring problem. | SNS Group

Expected to miss several weeks with a muscle injury.

3. Tom Lawrence (Rangers): Out

Expected to miss several weeks with a muscle injury. | SNS Group

The Australian midfielder could be back in late November or early December after hamstring surgery.

4. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out

The Australian midfielder could be back in late November or early December after hamstring surgery. | SNS Group

