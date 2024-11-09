The 5pm kick-off time for Rangers v Hearts is rather unusual this weekend but both managers will be more concerned with manager their respective squads. Midweek European assignments will have taken some toll, so Philippe Clement and Neil Critchley must act accordingly to keep their teams fresh.
Hearts lost 2-0 to German Bundesliga side Heidenheim at Tynecastle Park in the Conference League, while Rangers recorded a decent 1-1 draw away to Greek club Olympiakos in the Europa League. Now it’s back to domestic business in front of the Premier Sports cameras.
Here is the latest team news from both camps: