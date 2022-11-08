Rangers v Hearts: Manager explains game-time plan for Australia World Cup trio and Craig Halkett
Robbie Neilson has revealed that Craig Halkett is not ready for a place on the bench at Ibrox, but the Hearts boss won’t hesitation to play his Australia World Cup trio against Rangers.
Halkett is back in training after his hamstring injury, but the centre-back won’t be risked for he trip to Glasgow and it now looks increasingly unlikely that he will return to the squad for the last match before the World Cup break against Livingston at Tynecastle Park on Saturday.
Hearts are waiting to learn if Jorge Grant will be available after appealing against the midfielder's red card from Sunday's 3-2 victory over Motherwell, but Peter Haring, Stephen Kingsley and Stephen Humphrys remain sidelined.
“Halkett not quite there yet, Haring is out,” revealed the Hearts boss. “You have the two longer-term ones with Stephen. It’s much the same as the weekend.”
Kye Rowles, who was given a few minutes at the end of Sunday’s match after recovering from a metatarsal injury, is expected to feature after being included in the Socceroos squad for Qatar along with clubmates Cammy Devlin and Nathanial Atkinson.
Neilson explained: “I have spoken to the three of them. They have only got a week’s training camp. I think they have one bounce game for the whole squad, so they will probably only get a half. They need to be as fit as they can to give themselves a chance of getting in the team and staying in the team. All three are desperate to play as much as they can leading up to it.”