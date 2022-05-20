Rangers v Hearts: Previous Scottish Cup final meetings

Rangers 2 Hearts 0 (1903)

Both sides had three Scottish Cup triumphs under their belt before they clashed in three encounters at Celtic Park in 1903. The first finished 1-1 with Hearts hero Bobby Walker getting the Gorgie side's goal. Walker was one of the most talented footballers of the game's early years and won 29 Scotland caps, the club's most-capped player in the 20th century. The teams met for a second replay after a goalless draw and Rangers won 2-0. The second goal was scored by Elgin-born Robert Hamilton, also known as RC Hamilton, who was the Light Blues' top goalscorer for nine years running and hit a remarkable 15 goals in 11 Scotland appearances.

Rangers 3 Hearts 1 (1976)

Rangers' John Henderson tried to dispossess Hearts' John Gallagher (left) and Roy Kay (right) in the 1976 cup final at Hampden

Derek Johnstone scored the quickest Scottish Cup final goal of all time to put Rangers ahead before the 3pm kick-off time. The referee started the game two minutes early and Johnstone headed home from a free-kick after 42 seconds. The striker also scored late on after future Hearts boss Alex MacDonald netted. Graham Shaw hit a consolation for the Jambos. The win clinched the treble for Jock Wallace's side in front of about 85,000 fans.

Rangers 5 Hearts 1 (1996)

Gordon Durie produced a hat-trick and an assist but the game has become known as the Laudrup Final because of the influence of Rangers' Danish international. Brian Laudrup had a hand in all five of his side's goals, setting up each of Durie's efforts and scoring two himself. John Colquhoun briefly made it 3-1 with 11 minutes left before Durie struck within 60 seconds.

Hearts 2 Rangers 1 (1998)