The Scottish Football Association have confirmed match officials for the upcoming Rangers v Hearts double header at Ibrox and Hampden Park. The clubs meet this Sunday in the Premiership and again a week later in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at the national stadium, with experienced match officials assigned to both fixtures.

John Beaton will take charge of this weekend's affair at Ibrox, assisted by David McGeachie and David Roome. The fourth official is Craig Napier. The video assistant referee [VAR] will be Alan Muir, with Andrew McWilliam assisting him.

Hearts travel to Glasgow looking for a result after drawing with Hibs and losing to Celtic at Tynecastle Park in their previous two games. Rangers are under the guidance of new manager Philippe Clement, who oversaw a 4-0 victory against Hibs in his first match last weekend.

Hearts follow up their trip to Ibrox with a home league match against Livingston before taking on Rangers again at Hampden for a place in the Viaplay Cup final.

The referee for the match at Hampden will be Nick Walsh, assisted by Frank Connor and Jonathan Bell on each touchline. The fourth official is David Dickinson. In the VAR room is Willie Collum, who will be assisted by Andrew McWilliam.