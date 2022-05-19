Rangers v Hearts: Scottish Cup final 2022 tickets, kick-off time and how to watch on TV

Both teams have their eyes on a trophy that neither of them have won for 10 years. Rangers side last won the Scottish Cup back in 2009 while Hearts memorably triumphed in 2012.

The Jambos are aiming to win the competition for the ninth time, with Rangers gunning for their 34th Scottish Cup. Here is all you need to know ahead of the Scottish Cup final 2022...

When is the Scottish Cup Final 2022?

The Scottish Cup final takes place at Hampden Park on Saturday, May 21

Rangers and Hearts come together on Saturday 21 May 2022 at Hampden Park, Glasgow and kick-off is scheduled for 3pm BST.

How to watch the Scottish Cup final 2022

The rights for the Scottish Cup final are being shared by BBC Scotland and Premier Sports. Premier Sports subscriptions are available from £9.99/month.

How to buy tickets Scottish Cup final 2022

The Scottish FA allocated 50% of the final tickets to Rangers and Hearts fans with prices ranging from £10 to £40. Both clubs have sold out.

Form guide

Rangers lost their UEFA Europa Cup final to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties in Sevilla on Wednesday.

In their semi-final, Rangers beat Celtic after coming from a goal down to win the Old Firm clash in extra time.

The other semi-final was between yet another fierce rivalry as Hearts took on their Edinburgh nemesis, Hibs, with Stephen Kingsley providing the decisive goal in a 2-1 win.

Rangers and Hearts last met in their last game of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday 14 May, the Ibrox side winning 3-1 win thanks to goals from Cedir Itten, Alex Lowry and Cole McKinnon.

Latest odds for Scottish Cup final 2022

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet:

Rangers to win: 2/9

Draw after 90 mins: 7/2