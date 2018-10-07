Rangers v Hearts: Uche Ikpeazu back, Morrison on the bench

Uche Ikpeazu is back in Hearts’ starting XI for today’s showdown with Rangers.

The striker has missed his team’s last three matches with a foot injury sustained in the away win over Motherwell last month but has proved his fitness in time to return to the attack at Ibrox.

Uche Ikpeazu has a look at the pitch before the match. The striker returns to the Hearts starting XI. Picture: SNS Group

Ikpeazu replaces Callumn Morrison from the team that started against St Johnstone in the previous match. The teenager is listed among the substitutes. Ikpeazu will partner veteran Steven MacLean up front in what appears to be a 4-4-2 formation.

Danny Amankwaa, who has worked his way into contention in recent weeks after a slow start to his Hearts career, is again on the bench.

Recent signing Sean Clare is still not deemed fit enough for a place in the squad, while Christophe Berra, Marcus Godinho, Harry Cochrane and Jamie Brandon remain sidelined by injury.

Hearts (4-4-2): Zlamal, Smith, Souttar, Dunne, Mitchell, Naismith, Lee, Haring, Djoum, MacLean, Ikpeazu. Subs: Doyle, Bozanic, Amankwaa, Wighton, Garuccio, Dikamona, Morrison.