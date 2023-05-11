News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Hearts have had a hectic fixtures schedule and will have played 50 competitive games by the time the season endsHearts have had a hectic fixtures schedule and will have played 50 competitive games by the time the season ends
Hearts have had a hectic fixtures schedule and will have played 50 competitive games by the time the season ends

Ranked: All 30 Hearts players by minutes on the pitch as 50th game approaches – gallery

How the players compare as season approaches 50 competitive games

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 9th May 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:08 BST

There are four Scottish Premiership games left to play and Hearts will have played 50 competitive matches when this season draws to a close later this month. There have been a number of injuries along the way, but which players have featured the most over the course of a season that has included group stage European football? Here we rank all 30 players who have played a part this season in terms of minutes on the pitch.

3,384 minutes in 43 appearances

1. Lawrence Shankland

3,384 minutes in 43 appearances Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
3,362 minutes, 44 appearances

2. Alex Cochrane

3,362 minutes, 44 appearances Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Photo Sales
3,331 minutes, 45 appearances

3. Barrie McKay

3,331 minutes, 45 appearances Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
2,866 minutes, 37 appearances

4. Toby Sibbick

2,866 minutes, 37 appearances Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Scottish Premiership