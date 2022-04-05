Reason for impromptu Hearts squad day off as successive showdowns with Hibs beckon

The Tynecastle side will host Hibs in the cinch Premiership this coming Saturday, where a victory could clinch third spot, before playing their arch-rivals again seven days later in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

After a Saturday match, players typically report to Riccarton on a Monday morning for the first training session of the new week, but the squad were informed they were being granted an additional 24 hours to rest their legs before getting down to work.

Not only has it been a long season for the club after winning the truncated 27-game Championship last term, they also have a number of key first-team players out through injury, including Scottish international John Souttar and key midfielder Beni Baningime. Neilson is hoping to avoid adding names to that unwanted list prior to either meeting with Hibs.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson saw his side draw 1-1 with Ross County on Saturday. Picture: SNS

“He just wants us to look after ourselves,” said utility man Toby Sibbick. “He told us just to rest up because it's going to be a big couple of weeks. He wants us fresh and firing for the last block of the season. We obviously want to cement third place and try to go out and win the Scottish Cup.

“Obviously as well, with the amount of injuries we've had we can't really afford any other players getting injured. We need to take care of ourselves first and then go out on to the pitch and let our football do the talking because on our day we can beat anyone.”

Message from the editor