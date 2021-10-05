'Reckless tackles could go to court': Ex-Hearts boss Craig Levein on Hibs ace Ryan Porteous

Former Hearts manager Craig Levein was appearing on BBC Scotland's Sportsound programme. Picture: SNS

Levein stated his belief on the BBC’s Sportsound programme that tackles which result in serious injury may see players standing in front of a judge.

His comment came during a discussion about the red card given out to Ryan Porteous during Hibs’ 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox this past Sunday.

The centre-back was shown a straight red card by referee Nick Walsh for a challenge on Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs and Porteous both believe the player got the ball cleanly and have subsequently lodged an appeal with the Scottish FA against the decision.

Levein, however, doesn’t reckon it’ll be long before focus on these type of incidents go beyond football as he called on Porteous to eradicate this aspect of his game.

He said: "I think that down the line, the next really horrific tackle where some player gets seriously injured, I think this could go to court. That's where I think this might head.

"If somebody makes a reckless challenge on another player, I think it could go beyond football. That's something we have to be very careful of.

"I think he (Porteous) just needs to have a look at the way he plays the game in that particular aspect of his football.

"He's a good player, he's got decent pace, he doesn't need to go to ground. I think he's got the tools to be a really good player but he needs to eradicate this from his game."

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.