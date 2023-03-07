Referee announced for Hearts v Celtic Scottish Cup quarter-final clash at Tynecastle
Kevin Clancy has been named as the referee for Saturday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final clash between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle.
The experienced official will be assisted by David McGeachie and Dougie Potter with David Munro as the fourth official. Willie Collum will be on VAR duties, aided by Daniel McFarlane.
It’s the same whistler who took charge of Hearts’ last game in the competition, a 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies in the fifth round. Celtic have also encountered him in this year’s cup as Clancy was at the centre of VAR controversy when he awarded the hosts a soft penalty which set Ange Postecoglou’s side on the way to a 5-0 thumping over Greenock Morton.
He was also the lead referee when Robbie Neilson’s side defeated rivals Hibs 3-0 on league duty at the start of this year.
VAR was used for the first time in a live match in Scottish football when Hearts met Celtic at Tynecastle earlier this season. The visitors won 4-3.