Referee announced for Hearts v Celtic Scottish Cup quarter-final clash at Tynecastle

The experienced official will be assisted by David McGeachie and Dougie Potter with David Munro as the fourth official. Willie Collum will be on VAR duties, aided by Daniel McFarlane.

It’s the same whistler who took charge of Hearts’ last game in the competition, a 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies in the fifth round. Celtic have also encountered him in this year’s cup as Clancy was at the centre of VAR controversy when he awarded the hosts a soft penalty which set Ange Postecoglou’s side on the way to a 5-0 thumping over Greenock Morton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also the lead referee when Robbie Neilson’s side defeated rivals Hibs 3-0 on league duty at the start of this year.

Kevin Clancy refereed the 3-0 victory to Hearts over rivals Hibs in the cinch Premiership earlier this year. Picture: SNS

VAR was used for the first time in a live match in Scottish football when Hearts met Celtic at Tynecastle earlier this season. The visitors won 4-3.

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad