Referee revealed for Hearts-Hibs derby at Tynecastle

The Scottish Football Association have announced the referee for Saturday’s Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle Park.

Willie Collum will take charge of the match, which kicks off at 12.30pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport. Douglas Ross and David Roome are the assistant referees.

It is the final meeting of the Capital clubs before the Premiership split.

Both sides are pursuing European qualification for next season and the official in charge is certain to have a busy afternoon in Gorgie.

The last Tynecastle derby back in October is remembered for all the wrong reasons. Hibs striker Florian Kamberi’s red card sparked a melee between opposing players, Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal was struck by an away fan and then-Hibs manager Neil Lennon was hit by a coin thrown from the home support as the teams drew 0-0.