Referee appointments for this weekend's Scottish fixtures

The ceremony will precede kick-off at Ibrox but follow the Dundee derby which takes top TV billing for Sky Sports on Sunday with a lunchtime kick-off.

The weekend’s Premiership fixtures are split over two days for broadcast and European football purposes with the action on Tayside followed by Europa League competitors Rangers and Celtic fulfilling their league fixtures at 3pm.

On Saturday, Hearts are at Ross County in a match which will also be broadcast, delayed, on BBC Scotland while Hibs host St Mirren and St Johnstone head north to Aberdeen.

Saturday, September 18, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Bobby Madden

In the Championship game of the day is Partick Thistle against Kilmarnock though top also plays bottom when Inverness Caledonian Thistle travel to Fife to take on Dunfermline.

The match officials have all been appointed and here’s who is referee and where.

Saturday, September 18, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: Kevin Clancy

Saturday, September 18, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: David Dickinson

Saturday, September 18, 2021. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Andrew Dallas

Saturday, September 18, 2021. Kick off 3pm. Referee: David Munro

Saturday, September 18, 2021. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Colin Steven

Saturday, September 18, 2021. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Willie Collum

Saturday, September 18, 2021. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Nick Walsh

Sunday, September 19, 2021. Kick off 12pm. Referee: John Beaton

Sunday, September 19. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Steven McLean