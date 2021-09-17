Referees for Rangers v Motherwell, Livingston v Celtic, the Dundee derby and all cinch Premiership and SPFL Championship weekend fixtures
Rangers will finally unveil the customary flag to mark their league title triumph 2020-21 when Motherwell visit Ibrox on Sunday.
The ceremony will precede kick-off at Ibrox but follow the Dundee derby which takes top TV billing for Sky Sports on Sunday with a lunchtime kick-off.
The weekend’s Premiership fixtures are split over two days for broadcast and European football purposes with the action on Tayside followed by Europa League competitors Rangers and Celtic fulfilling their league fixtures at 3pm.
On Saturday, Hearts are at Ross County in a match which will also be broadcast, delayed, on BBC Scotland while Hibs host St Mirren and St Johnstone head north to Aberdeen.
In the Championship game of the day is Partick Thistle against Kilmarnock though top also plays bottom when Inverness Caledonian Thistle travel to Fife to take on Dunfermline.
The match officials have all been appointed and here’s who is referee and where.